Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 12th April 2012 after a press briefing , Dr. Da Costa Aboagye said the National Risk Communication and Social Mobilization team is working closely with the Ministry of Information and all regional and districts health directorates in collaboration with the ministry of local government and rural development, national commission for civic education(NCCE) , information services department and many non- governmental organizations to intensify public education and community engagement across the country.

Dr Aboagye noted that aspects of the public education such as education on stigma, benefits of having isolation centers and preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19 are being carried out with emphasis on wearing of mask and social distancing.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Tourism Ministry reverses regulator’s directive for bars, restaurants to open

According to Dr. Dacosta, “it is very important for the isolation centers to be in the various communities so that we can isolate positive cases and offer the necessary treatment to avoid the spread of the infection.”

Meanwhile security personnel are working with the leadership of the Obuasi community to calm residents down after residents protested against plans to establish an isolation center for COVID-19 patients in that part of the country.

Dr Aboagye said, his outfit is working with the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Obuasi East, Ms Faustina Amissah, the Ghana Police Service, Regional and District Health directorates to support Obuasi residents to allow the ministry of health carry out its plan of establishing an isolation center in the community to help manage cases and halt further spread of the virus in that area.

He further cautioned that rejecting the isolation centers only put residents, families, and community at risk of covid-19.

Dr Aboagye pleaded with traditional leaders, heads of faith- based organizations and celebrities in the country to add their voices to the public campaign against stigmatization of person infected with COVID-19, rejection of isolation centers and to also promote preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.