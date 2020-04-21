According to the founding member of the Danquah Institute said statistics of coronavirus patients in Ghana shows that we are likely to record over 500 recoveries in the coming weeks.

Mr. Otchere-Darko disclosed that of the current 1,042 positive cases the country has recorded, only four “are in either critical or moderately ill condition.”

“That is 0.38%! Going by one source alone, www.worldometers.info the global rate is over 3% in critical condition (down from 6% a month ago as nominal figures rise). Also, majority of those infected with Covid-19 get a self-limiting infection and will go on to recover,” he stated.

He then stated: “My prediction is that over the next three weeks alone, we are likely to have over 500 cases of recovered cases in Ghana after the mandatory two successful negative tests.”

Every country deserves a thinking Gov’t like the NPP – Gabby Otchere-Darko

He defended the decision by the President to lift the three-week restriction imposed on the movement of persons stressing that, lockdown is by no means the only effective method of checking the spread of this virus.

“Some of the countries combating this pandemic more effectively than most countries, are not in lockdown. They did all the other things we are doing, including aggressive contact tracing and testing and shunned lockdown,” he argued.

“We should be careful about being unduly influenced by imported groupthink. We must develop our own group think based on our own circumstances and available scientific evidence,” he added.