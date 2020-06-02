This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s case count update of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
The update also indicates that 39 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.
Two more persons have also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 38.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region - 5,798
Ashanti Region - 1,263
Western Region - 436
Central Region - 410
Eastern Region - 117
Volta Region - 84
Western North Region - 68
Northern Region - 37
Oti Region - 26
Upper East Region - 26
Upper West Region - 22
Bono East Region - 6
North East Region - 2
Savannah Region - 1
Bono Region - 1
Ahafo Region - 0