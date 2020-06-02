This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s case count update of Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The update also indicates that 39 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.

Two more persons have also succumbed to the disease, pushing the death toll to 38.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 5,798

Ashanti Region - 1,263

Western Region - 436

Central Region - 410

Eastern Region - 117

Volta Region - 84

Western North Region - 68

Northern Region - 37

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

Bono East Region - 6

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0