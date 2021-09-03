The number of active cases has also dropped to 6,857 and out of that number 60 are critical and 142 severe condition.
Ghana's COVID-19 deaths now 1,047 after 11 more die
The Ghana Health Service has announced that the COVID-19 death toll in Ghana has increased to 1,047 as of August 29, 2021.
The health authority said 207 new cases were recorded taking Ghana's case to a total of 120,003.
112,099 Ghanaians infected have recovered and been discharged.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 64,498
Ashanti Region - 20,113
Western Region - 6,745
Eastern Region - 6,035
Volta Region - 4,429
Central Region - 4,259
Bono East Region - 2,409
Bono Region - 2,046
Northern Region - 1,704
Upper East Region - 1,363
Ahafo Region - 1,026
Western North Region - 956
Oti Region - 743
Upper West Region - 575
North East Region - 256
Savannah Region - 187
