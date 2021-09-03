RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana's COVID-19 deaths now 1,047 after 11 more die

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Health Service has announced that the COVID-19 death toll in Ghana has increased to 1,047 as of August 29, 2021.

The number of active cases has also dropped to 6,857 and out of that number 60 are critical and 142 severe condition.

The health authority said 207 new cases were recorded taking Ghana's case to a total of 120,003.

112,099 Ghanaians infected have recovered and been discharged.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 64,498

Ashanti Region - 20,113

Western Region - 6,745

Eastern Region - 6,035

Volta Region - 4,429

Central Region - 4,259

Bono East Region - 2,409

Bono Region - 2,046

Northern Region - 1,704

Upper East Region - 1,363

Ahafo Region - 1,026

Western North Region - 956

Oti Region - 743

Upper West Region - 575

North East Region - 256

Savannah Region - 187

