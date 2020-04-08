The initiative, he said, is to ease the hardship the partial lockdown has brought as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-week partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Kasoa is in force as Ghana begins its most drastic measure to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He also donated two thousand bags of rice, two thousand boxes of vegetable cooking oil and thousand boxes of sardines to the residents.

Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Chief of Agric-Nzema donates

After donating the items to his people, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo explained that he was concerned about the welfare of his people and would always be around to support them as every leader is expected to do.

He also revealed that aside from the food items he has given out, he has made provision to give every person especially those whose businesses have been affected an amount of GH¢50 to support their livelihood.