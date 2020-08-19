The total case count of the infectious disease now stands at 42,993 with a total of 40,796 people have recovered and discharged.
The number of active cases now stands at currently has 1,949.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 21,369
Ashanti Region – 10,650
Western Region – 2,924
Eastern Region – 2,109
Central Region – 1,829
Bono East Region – 730
Volta Region – 646
Western North Region – 598
Ahafo Region – 490
Northern Region – 489
Bono Region – 480
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 229
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 18