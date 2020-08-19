The total case count of the infectious disease now stands at 42,993 with a total of 40,796 people have recovered and discharged.

The number of active cases now stands at currently has 1,949.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 21,369

Ashanti Region – 10,650

Western Region – 2,924

Eastern Region – 2,109

Central Region – 1,829

Bono East Region – 730

Volta Region – 646

Western North Region – 598

Ahafo Region – 490

Northern Region – 489

Bono Region – 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18