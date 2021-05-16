Covid-19 restrictions still in force - President Akufo-Addo

The President said this in his 25th updates on the measure taken in place to curb the spread of the pandemic Covid-19 in the country.

He noted that until the country vaccinates the requisite number of Ghanaians needed to curb the spread, the Act will remain in force.

President Akufo-Addo, hence, added that the security agencies have been charged to enforce the Act to the latter.

‘Until we vaccinate the requisite numbers of Ghanaians and achieve herd immunity, which will help return our lives to normalcy, the Imposition of Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012), will remain in force and the security agencies will not relent in their efforts to enforce it.”

President Akufo-Addo also announced that the country will commence the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

According to him, the exercise will take place in some 43 districts.

He added that the Ghana Health Service will provide more information on the vaccination in the coming week.