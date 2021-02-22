The hospital will be closed from Monday, February 22, 2021.

The decision to close down the hospital would reduce staff-clients interaction and pave way for disinfection of the entire facility to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

In a memo, management said emergency cases will be admitted.

It has also sent an advisory precaution to staff and the general public to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols to help stop the spread of the virus.

Mass testing of staff of the Savelugu Hospital has revealed that some 60 health workers at the facility tested COVID-19 positive.

The mass testing exercise became imperative following an upsurge of cases in the Savelugu Municipality.

Find the memo below:

ATTENTION PLEASE !!

This is to inform the general public especially those living in and around Savelugu that, Savelugu Hospital will from Monday 22nd February 2021 be closed down partially for 2weeks due to the upsurge of Covid-19 within the Municipality.

The Hospital shall render ONLY EMERGENCY services.

This decision is necessary to reduce staff – clients interaction and pave way for disinfection of the entire Hospital to break the chain of transmission.

The general public is however entreated to remain calm and co-operate with the Staff and Management of the Hospital as we strive to provide you with quality health care services and ensure your safety.

You are once again reminded to take SERIOUS PRECAUTIONARY measures against Covid-19.

Hint:

Put on your nose mask

Regular hand washing under running water

Use of Hand sanitizers

Observe cough etiquette and

Social distancing is magical to stay safe of Covid-19.

Make it a habit.

Thank you

PR Unit

For

Hospital Mgt