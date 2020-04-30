He said safety measures devised by the government is to prevent the spread of the virus in schools and to ensure the safety of students.

The global lockdown of education institutions has caused a major interruption in students' learning, disruptions in internal assessments, and the cancellation of public assessments for qualifications or their replacement by an inferior alternative.

Ghana confirmed its first case of coronavirus on March 12, 2020.

In a bid to keep the rapidly spreading virus at bay, the government has announced a series of measures including banning mass gatherings and shutting down all borders and schools.

The Deputy Minister speaking at the back of the closure advised against putting pressure on the government to reopen schools.

Speaking on Citi TV, he said "At this point, what I will say is that we all need to do our part to make sure the President and together with the country, win the fight against COVID-19. Everything we are saying here is not because someone does not want to do something. We are running this country and we are fighting this fight based on science and facts. If the environment is not safe for students to be in school, you cannot be in school.

"It is not like during the military regime in our times when universities were closed for political reasons. That is when you could appeal to the government and say can you open the universities for us? It was a political decision. The safety of the students was not at stake. The lives of the students were not at stake. I do not want us to stampede those who are leading the fight but rather pray for them and ask them when the environment is safe, based on the data, based on the facts, based on the science, please tell us to go back to school and we will gladly do so. We should not be seen as saying can we go as if we are making independent decisions aside from COVID-19."