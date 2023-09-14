Criticism of BoG's leadership in GHS60 billion loss is needless – Ken Ofori-Atta

In an article titled “Standing Strong With The Bank of Ghana,” he addressed the importance of managing the central bank as a financially sustainable institution, rather than focusing solely on profitability.

“The call for us, as citizens, is not to be seen as punishing the Bank of Ghana for pitching up to support the greater public good!”

“It is probably a good time to recall the wise words of the late Professor P.A. V Ansah that even as we educate and inform, we must foster national cohesion because ‘…national cohesion is the foundation upon which any and everything is built.”

He said, as indicated by the IMF, the BoG was “the loss absorber for the debt exchange to ensure that in light of the concessions to other domestic bondholders, its burden share of the debt exchange will enable the economy to still achieve the overall objectives of the Exchange – the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme will ensure the NPV of the stock of public sector debt is halved from the then 105 percent of GDP (later recalculated as 89%) to 55 per cent of GDP by 2028, thereby putting the country on a sustainable debt trajectory.”

He said: “There is, therefore, no need for a direct attack on the leadership of the central bank.”

The article comes in response to plans by the minority caucus of parliament to protest against Dr. Addison, accusing him of mismanaging the central bank, resulting in a loss of GHS60.8 billion in 2022 and negative equity of GHS55.1 billion.