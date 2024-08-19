Dampare assures of adequate security for forthcoming voter exhibition exercise

“In terms of the voter register exhibition that we are working on starting from tomorrow, we want to give the assurance that across the 38,622 polling stations, we are deploying at all the places, and we have a rapid response team to go and also manage any situation with a de-escalation mindset.

“So that at the end of the day, with the seven to eight days of exercise that we are going to have, it will be successful, it will be peaceful, and it will add something positive to all the positives we have achieved as a country for ourselves and for the African continent,” the IGP stated during a working visit to the premises of the Electoral Commission on Monday.

He also called on all stakeholders to use due process in reporting any concerns that may arise during the exercise.

“We also want to use this to urge all the stakeholders, especially the political parties, that all the issues, all the concerns that they may have in the course of this part of the process, they should ensure that we use due process of engagement within the law to handle every situation.

“We don't want to see any situation where anybody will make an attempt to take the law into his or her own hands. If that happens, we will work within the law to deal with the situation, and we ask the good people of this country to support us in this regard because we will not allow any individual or group of individuals to do anything that affects the sanctity of the peace, security, law, and order of this country.”

Dr. Dampare also stated that Ghana is the only place that Ghanaians have, “because that's where we belong, and therefore we'll stop at nothing to protect the peace, security, law, and order that we are having in this country.”