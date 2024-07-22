Dampare expresses gratitude to Police officers who provided security for AU summit

The statement also extended appreciation to the general public for their cooperation during this period. “We also wish to thank all motorists, the commuting public and all other road users for your patience and cooperation during the period.”

Pulse Ghana

Relatedly, the Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has noted the positive impact of the initiatives being undertaken in the Police Service by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, which he described as visible and transformative. According to him, these initiatives have made the country safer and brought the Police closer to the citizenry.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Ghana Police Service Shop at the Police headquarters on Wednesday, 17th July 2024, the Vice President said the government is proud of the achievements of the IGP and his management team.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the people of Ghana have witnessed the significant transformation of the Police Service under this administration. The facelift of the National Police Headquarters, the expansion and decentralisation of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to all twenty-five (25) Police Regions, enhanced police visibility, decentralisation of the police background checks to all police regions, active community and stakeholder engagements which have taken policing closer to the people, enhanced intelligence operations, uniform uniformity, the Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative which focuses on school children among several other initiatives have ensured a more responsive, accountable and operationally effective policing institution,” the Vice President said.

He emphasised, “Once again, I wish to commend the IGP, the members of the Police Management Board and all officers and men for executing these initiatives under the Police transformation agenda. I would like to urge you to continue to do more especially as the nation prepares to go into a general election come December 7th.”