Dampare is not managing the Police Service well; officers are not happy – COP Mensah

Speaking to a parliamentary select committee to probe a leaked tape of the IGP, COP Mensah said the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee on Thursday, August 31.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

COP Mensah also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of a political party even though he failed to disclose the party he supports.

His comments echo similar sentiments captured on a leaked tape in which he is heard telling Bugri Naabu that the IGP must be removed to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.

COP Mensah also strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.

He claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.