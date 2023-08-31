He it is an open secret among the top brass of the police service that things are not going well under the current IGP.
Dampare is not managing the Police Service well; officers are not happy – COP Mensah
COP George Alex Mensah, the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is not managing the police force well.
Speaking to a parliamentary select committee to probe a leaked tape of the IGP, COP Mensah said the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.
“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” COP Mensah told the committee on Thursday, August 31.
COP Mensah also admitted to being a politician and working in the interest of a political party even though he failed to disclose the party he supports.
His comments echo similar sentiments captured on a leaked tape in which he is heard telling Bugri Naabu that the IGP must be removed to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.
COP Mensah also strongly refuted the authenticity of the tape.
He claimed that the tape had been doctored and did not accurately reflect the content of the original conversation with former NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu.
COP Mensah made the allegation during his appearance before the committee probing the tape in which some senior police officers are heard in a conversation with the former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of the IGP.
