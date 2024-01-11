WHO says data from sources shows increased transmission of COVID-19 in December

The Director-General of the world body, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said this on Wednesday during an online media conference. He said that the JN.1 variant was the most-commonly reported variant globally.

He added that “although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, the virus is still circulating, changing and killing.

“Almost 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 were reported to WHO in December, and a 42% increase in hospitalisations, 62% increase in ICU admissions, compared with November.”

The WHO boss, however, said that the reported data were from less than 50 countries, mostly in Europe and the Americas, “but there are also increases in other countries that are not reported.

“Therefore, just as governments and individuals take precautions against other diseases, we must all continue to take precautions against COVID-19.

“Although 10,000 deaths a month is far less than the peak of the pandemic, this level of preventable death is not acceptable.”

Ghebreyesus called on governments to maintain surveillance and sequencing, and to ensure access to affordable and reliable tests, treatments and vaccines for their populations. According to him, WHO will continue to call on individuals to be vaccinated, wear masks where needed and to ensure crowded indoor spaces are well ventilated.

He said that although COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency, there are many other emergencies to which WHO is responding to, including in Gaza, Ukraine, Ethiopia and Sudan.

He announced that the organisation will on Jan. 15, release its Health Emergency Appeal for 2024, outlining how much will be required to protect the health of the most vulnerable people in 41 emergencies globally.

He said that in 2024, WHO aimed to reach almost 90 million people with lifesaving support, adding that “the year will be a test for humanity; a test of whether we give into division, suspicion and narrow nationalism, or whether we are able to rise above our differences and seek the common good.

“In spite of many challenges we face, I remain an optimist.