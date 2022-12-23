Investing in government used to be risk-free – Databank CEO cries, says the issue is beyond them

“I can assure them it is not like we invested the money in some exotic, derivative, somewhere in South Africa or Egypt or something. We put it in the government of Ghana, which when we were in school used to be risk-free,” 3news.com quoted Addai-Mensah to have said.

“Those of our clients who have been with us for a while can attest to the fact that we have been very obedient, on point, to the letter by law.”

On Wednesday, December 21, Databank asked its staff to work remotely effective the next day until further notice, following what the company referred to as physical and verbal assaults at the hands of disgruntled clients.

A section of the public construed the memo to staff to work from home to mean that Databank was running away from paying their hard-earned savings to them.

But Addai-Mensah who alleged to have been personally assaulted physically, the decision was purely for security reasons.

“We honestly had to close physically to the general public because we could have been having an interview that had said a staff of Databank had been stabbed and dead and that would have been worse than even what we are having now.

“I just want to assure clients that we are not running away, we are not leaving them, we are prepared to engage them, but it is not a Databank problem,” he said.