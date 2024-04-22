'Incompetent' NDC gave dumsor timetable, NPP with 'the men' is clueless - Kabutey Ocansey

Ocansey's remarks were prompted by statements attributed to Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, an energy policy expert and former NPP flagbearer hopeful, who reportedly suggested the difficulty in devising a timetable for the ongoing power cuts.

In a tone of disbelief, Ocansey rebuked Poku's statement, suggesting it reflected arrogance paired with ignorance. He highlighted the necessity for informed decision-making in handling critical issues such as the energy crisis, pointing out that expertise should guide policymaking, not baseless assertions.

“I quoted something yesterday on my Facebook wall; 'arrogance deeply planted in ignorance is a pathetic state'. And I'll quote it again, ‘arrogance deeply planted in ignorance is a pathetic state’. You are arrogant, yet you know next to nothing about what you're saying.

“I was listening to one of the experts on energy on Citi FM and everybody who listened on Saturday was wowed by the gentleman's mindset. I mean, that level of thinking, that is where you see this thinking problem.

"The gentleman tells me that actually, it's difficult to plan a timetable. Okay, so the incompetent person was able to bring up a timetable but those who are 'the men'… the men who arrived to save the situation, cannot plan just a common timetable. What do we call them?" Ocansey remarked, emphasizing the irony of the situation.