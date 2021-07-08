Defamation: Dr. Nduom sues Hopeson Adorye; demands GHS 10m

The details of the suit indicates that on 5 June 2021, the two appeared on a programme where they made allegations against the President of Groupe Nduom on Ash FM.

On the said programme, the defendants averred that the “Plaintiff (Dr Nduom) after stealing, ran off to hide in the United States of America and used Asanteman Union of Chicago as a conduit to illegally transfer funds to the US and withdrew same to acquire assets for his personal benefit”.

According to Dr Nduom’s lawyers, such derogatory remarks do not only impugn Dr Nduom’s persona, “but categorically assert that he is a ‘thief’ and that after stealing deposits of clients ran off to hide in the US, a claim that imputes criminality to Dr Nduom”.

The lawyers further argue that the defendants’ assertion further casts the plaintiff as a “fugitive” from Ghana, an accusation Dr Nduom refutes in his suit.

“The words complained of are utterly false and a figment of the Defendants malicious imagination and were calculated solely to disparage him and bring his name into disrepute”, the suit avers.

According to suit, “while there is a case pending in the United States of America between one Birim LLC and the plaintiff and some business entities in which the plaintiff is interested, nowhere has the allegation been made in the manner Defendants published”.

They again argue that the publications by the defendants were intended to set up their client for public ridicule.

“Plaintiff says further that the facts alleged against his business entities and his person are as of yet to be determined by the Court and Defendants publication are intended solely to set Plaintiff up for public ridicule”.

The lawyers contend that the “defendants’ publications are also intended to reduce his credibility before the court in respect of the matters under consideration”, adding: “By the reason of the impugned publication”, their client’s “reputation and character has been severely damaged”.

Apart from that, the suit said the plaintiff has “suffered considerable embarrassment, emotional torment and distress”, adding: “The Plaintiff has been brought into public odium and contempt”.

The lawyers for Dr Nduom also said their client “says that the damage caused to his reputation is also the result of his several years of business and political activities within Ghana and abroad”.