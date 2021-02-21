The ex-lawmaker took to his Facebook page to announce the passing of Robert Apodolla who he said died on Friday, February 19 after a short illness at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he is reported to have been on admission.

He is reported to be one of the clerks who had the opportunity to work in each of the eight Parliaments in the Fourth Republic.

Ras Mubarak paid tribute to the late clerk on his Facebook page, disclosing that he had encouraged him to reorganize himself to contest for the Kumbungu Constituency seat again after he lost it in the December 2020 parliamentary elections.

He served in many capacities including Committees, Standing Orders Review, Strategic Plan Development and Anchor/Coordinating Officer for the State Of The Nation Address and Budget Presentation in Parliament.

“I’m very sad to hear about the death of my friend and go-to person on rules of the House. Robert Apodolla, one of parliament’s most dedicated clerks, who passed away yesterday. My prayers and thoughts are with his family in this difficult moment.

“In my time in parliament, there were three persons whose opinions and suggestions I sought frequently - Rt. Hon. Speaker Alban Bagbin (then a Deputy Speaker), Opare Ansah of Suhum, and the late Robert Apodolla. If I couldn’t find Mr. Speaker or Opare, it was Robert I run to for suggestions on a motion I was preparing to move or interpretation of any of the rules I wasn’t clear about.

“In January when I was researching for an article I was writing about Speakers of Parliament, Robert was available as always, to share his experiences of working with all past Speakers of Parliament of the 4th Republic. We spoke at length about his farm up north, his health, family and what I was doing after parliament. And I remember Robert encouraging me to prepare and run again for the Kumbungu seat.

“It’s a shame he was passed over for the position of Clerk to Parliament. He took this injustice in his stride and insisted, “God’s time’s best.” The Parliament of Ghana has lost one of its unsung icons, a dedicated servant of parliament who knew his work inside out and discharged his duties diligently. Rest in perfect peace Robert. The parliament of Ghana owes you a befitting funeral,” Ras Mubarak wrote on Facebook.