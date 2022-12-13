ADVERTISEMENT
Dery visits police officer shot during operation to arrest Caprice robbers

Evans Effah

The Police officer who was shot over the weekend in a shoot-out between the Police and some of the Caprice armed robbers was visited by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Derry at the hospital where he is receiving medical attention on Monday, December 12.

The visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also to wish him well.

The officer was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.

The Minister also took the opportunity to thank the Police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry's commitment to support the police in the fight against crime.

The Minister was accompanied by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP /Paul Manly Awini, COP/ Habiba Twumasi Sarpong and some other senior officers.

The Police shot dead two armed robbers and arrested one in connection with the robbery attack at Caprice in Accra on Friday 9th December 2022 where a female victim was attacked, shot, and robbed.

Sustained police intelligence operations since 9th December 2022, took the fight to the robbery gang at their hideout (name of location withheld for now).

The robbers engaged the police in a shoot out and in the process two were shot dead and one was arrested.

One police officer sustained a gunshot injury to his thigh and is receiving medical attention.

