Disregard Mahama's commentary on WASSCE results - MoE

The ministry contends that Mahama's remarks aim to undermine the notable improvements in learning outcomes and emphasize its commitment to upholding the quality of education and examinations at all levels.

In a statement released on Friday, December 29, the Ministry assured students, parents, guardians, and the public that the integrity of education and examinations, including the WASSCE, remains uncompromised.

The Ministry labeled Mahama's comments as a "calculated attempt to downplay the great strides made by the Ministry in improving learning outcomes in the country."

The Ministry emphasized the substantial progress witnessed in WASSCE results, pointing to a significant improvement from a 28.7 percent score (A1-C6) in Integrated Science in 2015 to an impressive 66.80 percent achieved by candidates in 2023 under the leadership of President Nana Akuffo Addo.

This progress, according to the Ministry, reflects the dedicated efforts of various stakeholders to enhance the quality of education.

“We have made monumental progress, and over the past few years, WAEC has instituted several measures to curb exam malpractices during the BECE and WASSCE test administration,”

Reiterating its commitment to maintaining high standards in education, the Ministry assured stakeholders that the quality of education and examinations will not be compromised.