Do not pay unauthorised fees to Court officials for services - Chief Justice

Addressing the public during the inauguration of the Kotobabi District Court in the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Chief Justice Torkornoo urged court patrons to resist any demands for unauthorized payments. She specifically mentioned instances such as court bailiffs requesting money for transportation or court registrars aiding in filling out documents.

"If a court bailiff asks you to pay for transport to carry out service on a client, do not pay for his transport. If a Court registrar assists you in filling a court document, do not pay for that,"

The inauguration of the Kotobabi District Court is part of the government's 100 Courthouses program initiated in 2020 to enhance judicial infrastructure.

The Chief Justice commended the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and District Assemblies Common Fund, for providing the necessary resources for the establishment of the modern court facility.

The Kotobabi District Court boasts offices for court functions, staff and court user washrooms, male and female cells, solar power, a standby generator, and a borehole for sustainable water supply.

The facility also includes a dedicated space for Court Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to serve Kotobabi and its neighboring communities.

During the inauguration, Chief Justice Torkornoo conducted a community sensitization drive as part of her program titled "Improving Justice Delivery Through Community Engagement."

She explained the functions and processes of various courts to the community, emphasising the importance of citizen participation in matters related to the administration of justice.

The Chief Justice stressed the need for professionalism among the administrative staff of the newly constructed District Court, urging them to assist the Magistrate effectively while acknowledging the challenges at the district level regarding appropriate infrastructure and emphasizing the importance of addressing these challenges to ensure access to justice, peace, security, and investor confidence in the country.

“To this end, I will urge staff who would be working in this court to exhibit a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”

“I would like to remind staff that most clients who patronize our services are often physically and emotionally stressed. They need assistance with technicalities as they turn to the courts for justice.”

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo emphasised that the administration of justice is a collective responsibility and encouraged the public to actively engage in matters related to the law for the betterment of society.