$3 billion IMF bailout won't solve all of Ghana's problems — Dep. Information Minister

The programme, endorsed by the IMF board is spread over 36 months under the Extended Fund Facility.

It aims at restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth,

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said "Fiscal consolidation is a central element of the programme" as is "preserving financial sector stability".

Furthermore, monetary and exchange rate policies under the programme will focus on inflation control and rebuilding foreign exchange reserves.

Weakened by the repercussions of the war in Russia-Ukraine, Ghana called on the IMF and in December reached a pre-agreement with the institution to obtain 3 billion dollars in loans spread over three years and conditional on the implementation of economic reforms.

This crisis, the worst in decades, has forced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reverse his past positions by turning to the IMF to stave off the specter of default raised by some economists.

The first tranche of IMF cash to support the country's balance of payment hit the Bank of Ghana's account.