$52m IFAD loan for rural development approved by Gov't

The primary objective of the project is to strengthen the integration, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability of smallholder farmers and businesses operating within the priority value chains in the Northern and Middle Ecological belts.

It also aims to leverage the increased demand generated by the national agro-processing strategy, which seeks to enhance the agricultural sector’s value addition and increase its contribution to the national economy.

Mr. Patrick Boamah, Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee, presented an outline of the terms and conditions of the loan agreement.

Adding that the loan comes with a grace period of five years, providing an initial period during which no repayment is required.

The loan agreement specifies a service charge of 1.48 percent per annum, which represents the fee paid to IFAD for administering the loan. Furthermore, an annual interest rate of 1.36 percent will be applied to the outstanding balance of the loan.

The project is expected to have a significant impact on the agricultural sector in the designated regions, boosting the resilience and profitability of smallholder farmers and businesses while promoting sustainable practices and environmental conservation.