Don’t be misled by corrupt leaders; Vote for me on Nov. 4 – Ken Agyapong

Agyapong stated that some leaders within the NPP are unable to criticize the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of their own involvement in corrupt practices and also accused certain NPP leaders in the Western Region of sabotaging his campaign during the Super Delegates' conference, where he did not perform well.

Addressing his supporters at the rally, Agyapong cautioned them not to make the mistake of voting for aspirants who might lead the party into the opposition.

The NPP has scheduled November 4 for the decision on who will be the party's torchbearer in the 2024 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Agyapong is vying against contenders like Vice President Dr. Bawumia, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie.

The Presidential Elections Committee of the party has released guidelines for the November 4 primaries, which will take place in all 276 constituencies across the country, including the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.