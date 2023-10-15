ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t be misled by corrupt leaders; Vote for me on Nov. 4 – Ken Agyapong

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged party delegates in the Western Region not to heed the advice of corrupt leaders within the party when making their choice in the upcoming primaries.

He made this appeal during a rally in Takoradi to conclude his Health Walk event.

Agyapong stated that some leaders within the NPP are unable to criticize the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) because of their own involvement in corrupt practices and also accused certain NPP leaders in the Western Region of sabotaging his campaign during the Super Delegates' conference, where he did not perform well.

Addressing his supporters at the rally, Agyapong cautioned them not to make the mistake of voting for aspirants who might lead the party into the opposition.

The NPP has scheduled November 4 for the decision on who will be the party's torchbearer in the 2024 general elections.

Agyapong is vying against contenders like Vice President Dr. Bawumia, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie.

The Presidential Elections Committee of the party has released guidelines for the November 4 primaries, which will take place in all 276 constituencies across the country, including the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Over 200,000 NPP delegates are expected to cast their votes on November 4, to elect the party's Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.

