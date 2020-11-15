The former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces believes stepping down will be the best form of respect she can give to her late husband.

Rawlings passed away at the age of 73 in the early hours of last Thursday, November 12, 2020.

He is said to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission after falling sick.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has visited the house of former president Jerry John Rawlings to commiserate with his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and the family over their loss.

Nana Konadu is, however, set to contest the presidential elections as flagbearer for the National Democratic Party (NDP).

“If I were her, I would not stand. If she was to ask me, I’d say ‘Madam, it is okay, call it off as a respect to your husband,'” Mr Nunoo-Mensah told Joy News.

“The wife [Nana Konadu] should save him [J.J. Rawlings] from that embarrassment by pulling out [of the election.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes the greatest honour the party can do its founder will be to win the 2020 elections.

Addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters on Friday, he said the party must strive to uphold the principles of its founder.

“The best way to remember [Jerry John Rawlings] is to uphold the principles of June 4 which he lived and died for,” Mr. Nketia said, as quoted by 3news.

“So we think that the best way to honour the legacy of President Jerry John Rawlings is to preach his principles of probity and accountability and to make sure that this nation is not governed by people practising corruption, nepotism and the other bed fellows.”

He added: “And, so, with his death, we think that the greatest honour NDC can do to our fallen founder is to fight on to make sure that come December 7, the rescue mission is accomplished and we rid this nation of corrupt and nepotistic leadership.”