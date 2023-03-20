Dr. Adwutwum bemoaned how some schools consistently score zero to ten percent pass rate and their students graduate only to become a burden to their parents instead of furthering their education.
Don't dare close down nonperforming schools — Mahama tells Education Minister
National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate hopeful, John Mahama, has taken swipe at the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum warning that nonperforming schools risk being closed down.
He said the existence of the nonperforming schools is a financial burden to the government, so if they remain nonperforming, it only makes sense to close them down to avoid wastage of resources.
Mahama touring the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti Region said it is the responsibility of the Education Ministry to improve the conditions and performance of schools rather than close the schools.
He said "The government must sit down and rather assess reasons why the schools are not performing. Maybe they don't have adequate teachers or furniture to make learning easy, so they can perform.
"The suggestion by the Education Minister to close down non-performing schools and enroll the students in other schools is unacceptable and insensitive to me."
Mahama justified the decision of his government to build community day senior high schools to address the infrastructure challenges in the country.
