Don't dare close down nonperforming schools — Mahama tells Education Minister

He said the existence of the nonperforming schools is a financial burden to the government, so if they remain nonperforming, it only makes sense to close them down to avoid wastage of resources.

Mahama touring the Ahafo Ano South East constituency of the Ashanti Region said it is the responsibility of the Education Ministry to improve the conditions and performance of schools rather than close the schools.

He said "The government must sit down and rather assess reasons why the schools are not performing. Maybe they don't have adequate teachers or furniture to make learning easy, so they can perform.

"The suggestion by the Education Minister to close down non-performing schools and enroll the students in other schools is unacceptable and insensitive to me."