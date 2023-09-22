ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t engage in any lawlessness – Peace Council advises #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Evans Annang

The National Peace Council has called on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrators to engage their protests within the confines of the law.

julorbi-protest

According to the Council, the demonstrators shouldn’t use any lawless means to address any lawlessness from the government.

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh admonished the protesters to exercise restraint and not take the laws into their hands.

Mr Amoh mentioned that the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters, who have been demonstrating against the government’s economic policies since Thursday, September 21, comply with the orders of the Police to ensure the peace of the country is maintained.

He added that even though the protesters have a right to protest, they must do so in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“My advice is that they cannot use lawlessness to address perceived lawlessness, so if you have not been permitted by the same arrangement that gave you the right, you would have to exercise restraint. So if there is an injunction, or your plan to go on demonstration has been curtailed by the same institution then just don’t do it because if you do it then you are also being unlawful.

“If you don’t do it tomorrow, there will be another time, so let us all respect the law for the sake of our democracy. If we allow small issues to divide us then we are opening up for insurgents who are lurking around,” Mr Amoh said.

The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests began on September 21, 2023, when a group of protesters gathered at the 37 bus terminal in Accra to march to the Jubilee House, the seat of the Ghanaian government.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
