He said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration has made sure that our health infrastructure has been strengthened to help fight the pandemic.

Dr. Bawumia said this while commissioning the newly built Accra Infectious Disease Control Center.

We have strengthened the human capital training, from nurses to medical technicians and post graduate training of doctors and recruited 65,000 new healthcare personnel. We are embarking on the largest investment than any government.”

He further stated that the government has outlined some healthcare projects aimed at addressing the infrastructural challenge in Ghana’s healthcare system.

“We are committed to construct 102 standard 100 bed hospitals in districts without district hospitals. 7 new regional hospitals in the six new regions plus the Western region. Two new psychiatric hospitals and infectious disease centres for each of the 3 ecological zones.”

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commissioned the 100-bed Ghana Infectious Disease Centre (GIDC) for treatment and management of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in the country.

The ultra-modern facility worth $7.5 million was funded by the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, which saw 536 patriotic and industrious Ghanaians constructing the project, to support government's efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic.