Dr. Lydia Mosi promoted to Associate Professor at University of Ghana

Dr. Mosi's promotion to the rank of Associate Professor is a testament to her exceptional research work in Buruli ulcer, service to the university, and international visibility for her research work.

Dr. Mosi was appointed lecturer in 2010 at Ghana’s premier university and was promoted to the rank of senior lecturer in 2015. In her 12 years at the department, Dr. Mosi has supervised 28 MPhil and 15 PhD students and over 60 undergraduate honor students and research interns.

With over 40 peer-reviewed publications and 2 book chapters, Dr. Mosi has established international recognition as a pioneer in non-tuberculous mycobacterial research and her lab is a member of the World Health Organization’s Buruli ulcer laboratory network.

Commenting on the promotion, an elated Dr. Lydia Mosi said, “The promotion is not only a humbling recognition of my personal journey but also a testament to the incredible dedication and resilience of my work in the scientific community.

"I also wish to thank my parents and family for their support and investment in manifesting my dreams.”

Dr. Lydia Mosi holds a PhD in Microbiology from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and a Bachelor of Science in Zoology and Biochemistry combined major from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Dr. Mosi has over the years held leadership roles including serving as the Head of the Biochemistry, Cell, and Molecular Biology department at the University of Ghana, Legon, and is currently the Deputy Director, Administration of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens, University of Ghana, Legon (WACCBIP).

She has presented her research work at several conferences including the 1st WHO meeting for Neglected Tropical Skin Diseases where she also chaired the session on transmission.

Dr. Mosi believes in a hands-on approach for young African scientists and is keen on building a network of achievers who will work together to improve their lot and address African problems with African solutions.