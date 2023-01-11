The denial comes after workers of the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) were up in arms against the Energy Ministry over a deal with Genser.
Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh denies signing any contract with Genser Energy
Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh did not sign any contract with Genser Energy Ghana Limited as reported by the media, the sector Ministry has denied.
The workers called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to halt the much-talked-about gas supply agreement with the energy company.
Under the deal, 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas will be supplied per day to Genser Energy.
The workers said the agreement will spell doom for the survival of Ghana Gas and negatively affect the government’s vision of building a second gas processing plant.
According to the workers, they are unhappy with the way the Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh is handling the issue of the concurrent existence of Genser Energy Ghana Limited's Gas Condition Plant and Ghana Gas' Gas Processing Plant Train 2.
But the Energy Ministry in a statement on January 10, 2023, said the sector Minister Dr. Opoku Prempeh neither he nor anyone else acting on behalf of the Ministry has signed any contract with GENSER. The only contracts signed with Genser on record are by GNGC and GNPC.
According to the Energy Ministry, the issue is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy.
"This matter is being investigated by the Parliamentary Committee on Mines and Energy. The Ministry is mindful of the legal consequences of discussing the same in those circumstances. The President of the Republic further referred the matter to the Ministry, the Petroleum Commission, and the Energy Commission for investigation. A report in this respect has been delivered to His Excellency the President," the statement added.