The Ledzokuku Member of Parliament was confirmed today by the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu.

Members of parliament on both the majority and minority sides backed the approval.

“He is going to the Health Ministry at a defining moment in history…The entire nation is looking forward to the young doctor helping the nation find a solution…We can only wish Dr Oko-Boye well,” MP for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said as he contributed to discussions on the floor ahead of approval.

“There is an impression that Dr Okoe-Boye is a Covid-19 Minister…it is not so. He is being nominated as a Deputy Health Minister and we shouldn’t be fixated with the whole issue of Covid-19…I want that impression corrected,” MP for Abuakwa South Samuel Atta Akyea told the House.

Deputy Health Minister-designate, Bernard Okoe Boye

“I have no doubt that he will serve in that position very well,” the Minister for Works and Housing added.

The 38-year-old medical professional was nominated as Deputy Minister earlier this month by President Akufo-Addo.

The president requested that parliament expedites his approval so he can support government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus situation.