He said plans of teaching kids as young as 5 years sexual education does not align with the doctrines of Islam.

In a statement signed on behalf by Alhaji Khuzaima Osman, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, it said: "We would like to state unequivocally that the Islamic Community does not accept any form of educating minors and pupils on sexuality".

The Chief Imam called for broader consultations on the contents of the CSE before the introduction to the kids.

The Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI) wishes to add its voice to the ongoing debate on the agenda of Ghana Education Service (GES) to introduce what it calls Comprehensive Sexual Education (CSE) at the KG, targeting 5-year old pupils.

The ONCI is joined in this endeavor by the Tijjaniya Muslims of Ghana, the Islamic Peace and Security Council of Ghana (IPASEC), the Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS), the Islamic Research Association of Ghana and the Association of the 16 Regional Chiefs Imams.

We would like to state unequivocally that the Islamic Community does not accept any form of educating minors and pupils on sexuality. In our estimation, such a move is an attempt to hide behind educational reforms to brainwash the pupils with LGBT agenda.

Ideally, Islamic jurisprudence recommends that sexual education be introduced to children above the age of 10. This is the time the children are expected to begin to understand the socio-moral consequences of the choice of sex orientation.

We, therefore, urge the sector Ministry and GES to consider a broad consultation with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the controversial policy.

We appeal to the Ministry and GES to drop that satanic agenda in the interest of national cohesion and moral promotion.

The ONCI and its partners mentioned above take this opportunity to reiterate their commitment to discipline and morality among the youth and in the learning industry.

We thank the media for helping us carry this and other messages across.

Sincerely yours,

Alhaji Khuzaima Osman

Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam.

Director of Youth and Interfaith Programs, ONCI.