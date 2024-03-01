Dumsor is not back - ECG Boss clarifies amidst recent power cuts

In an interview with broadcaster Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Samuel Dubik Mahama acknowledged the concerns, Mahama attributed the recent challenges to heavy maintenance issues within the power infrastructure.

Pulse Ghana

Expressing a sense of accountability, he admitted, "We should have apologized to Ghanaians when it started; we should have had the confidence to put out a statement... Dumsor is not back"

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking to reassure the public, Mahama highlighted ECG's significant strides towards a fully digital system.

"ECG is fully digital now; you can even apply for meters online," he asserted, underscoring the company's commitment to technological advancements for a more efficient service."

Addressing the issue of meter acquisition, Mahama urged Ghanaians to embrace the convenience of direct applications, emphasizing that it is both easier and more cost-effective than relying on intermediaries.

He acknowledged the frustrations faced by consumers and pledged a renewed commitment to transparency and communication in the face of any future challenges.

Meanwhile the Deputy Minister-designate for the Energy Ministry, Collins Adomako-Mensah has revealed that the government is actively addressing the recent power disruptions experienced across the country, with a commitment to resolving the issue within the next two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acknowledging the recent inconveniences caused by power outages, Adomako-Mensah underscored the government's dedication to rectifying the situation promptly. He expressed understanding of the concerns raised by the public, particularly the recent press conference held by the Minority regarding the two-week power disruptions.

“I admit that for the past two or three weeks, there have been some power outages, but it is interesting that the two-week power outages are causing the Minority to have a press conference. I am yet to fully settle into the [Energy] Ministry, but the little interaction that I have had with the officers in the Ministry before my vetting is that this should be taken care of in the next two weeks.”