Dumsor will never return - Energy Ministry assures Ghanaians

It said the main causes of dumsor under the erstwhile government was poor hydrology due to over-drafting of hydro dams, inadequate fuel supply to thermal plants and financial challenges have been addressed by the current administration.

It stressed that the total generation capacity added by this government is 421MW.

“This brings Ghana’s total installed capacity to 5,358.50MW, against the backdrop of current peak demand of 3,469MW which was recorded on March 18, 2022.”

It cited ongoing projects such as Early Power in Tema and Pwalugu Hydro and Solar Hybrid Plant in the Upper East Region as going to add to the generated capacities.

“The Ministry therefore rejects the assertion by the former Power Minister that there is a risk of returning to ‘dumsor’ by virtue of the state of generational capacity.”

A former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, said that Ghana is likely to return to the period of erratic power supply, popularly known as dumsor, if efforts are not made by the government to add to the generation capacity within two years.