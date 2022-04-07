RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Dumsor will never return - Energy Ministry assures Ghanaians

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Energy has allayed the fears of Ghanaians on a possible return of dumsor.

According to the Ministry, Ghanaians should discard any suggestion that the country will return power outages.

It said the main causes of dumsor under the erstwhile government was poor hydrology due to over-drafting of hydro dams, inadequate fuel supply to thermal plants and financial challenges have been addressed by the current administration.

It stressed that the total generation capacity added by this government is 421MW.

“This brings Ghana’s total installed capacity to 5,358.50MW, against the backdrop of current peak demand of 3,469MW which was recorded on March 18, 2022.”

It cited ongoing projects such as Early Power in Tema and Pwalugu Hydro and Solar Hybrid Plant in the Upper East Region as going to add to the generated capacities.

Pulse Ghana

“The Ministry therefore rejects the assertion by the former Power Minister that there is a risk of returning to ‘dumsor’ by virtue of the state of generational capacity.”

A former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, said that Ghana is likely to return to the period of erratic power supply, popularly known as dumsor, if efforts are not made by the government to add to the generation capacity within two years.

“In line with our projected demand and the prudent management of the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy is confident that there is no way this country will go back to the dark days of ‘dumsor’.”

Evans Annang

