Coronavirus is making its way rapidly across China by infecting hundreds with the virus and killing thousands since December.

Cases of the virus have since been confirmed in over 80 countries across the globe and some countries have suspended trade and travel links with China in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

Duncan-Williams, praying and declaring the 72-hour fasting at his church specifically for the country Ghana said:

"I'm declaring a 72-hours prayer. There comes a time when we must demonstrate and show who we trust; its either we trust God, believe God or the arm of flesh."

Speaking to his congregation on Sunday, March 8, 2020, the Presiding Archbishop said "Ladies and gentlemen, this virus is an imminent danger. It's a danger against humanity, it's a conspiracy against the human race, it is evil; that's why we will not put our trust in the arm of flesh, that's why we shall call upon the name of the Lord. For it is written: 'Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be delivered'.

"And I'm calling for 72-hour prayers beginning from tomorrow [Monday, 9 March 2020] that we will pray to secure our airwaves, to secure our borders and our high seas and waters and rivers that the plague will not enter this country, that the virus is not accessing our airwaves, that there will be no loss of life of any Ghanaian home and abroad by the reason of this virus."