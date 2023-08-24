ADVERTISEMENT
E-levy must be scrapped if it’s not generating enough revenue – Dr. Duffuor

Evans Annang

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to scrap the e-levy.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

He said the controversial tax is not yielding the expected results for government revenue hence it must be cancelled.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr Duffuor said, “We need to ask ourselves, are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it is a nuisance tax, and we should scrap it.”

He described the E-Levy as a “nuisance tax” and said that it should be scrapped if it is not meeting its revenue targets.

After the implementation of the levy, telcos registered an over 300,000 loss of mobile money subscribers in April 2022.

According to the Summary of Economic and Financial Data (May 2022), active mobile money subscribers saw a decline in April to 18.6 million from the 18.9 million recorded the previous month

Former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.
Former governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor. Pulse Ghana

