He said the controversial tax is not yielding the expected results for government revenue hence it must be cancelled.
E-levy must be scrapped if it’s not generating enough revenue – Dr. Duffuor
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a former flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the government to scrap the e-levy.
Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr Duffuor said, “We need to ask ourselves, are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it is a nuisance tax, and we should scrap it.”
He described the E-Levy as a “nuisance tax” and said that it should be scrapped if it is not meeting its revenue targets.
After the implementation of the levy, telcos registered an over 300,000 loss of mobile money subscribers in April 2022.
According to the Summary of Economic and Financial Data (May 2022), active mobile money subscribers saw a decline in April to 18.6 million from the 18.9 million recorded the previous month
Relatedly, the Ghana Police Service has suggested different routes to the Minority for its impending demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.
In the statement, Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Commissioner of Police and Regional Commander for Accra, expressed gratitude to the Minority Leadership for their willingness to engage with the police regarding the proposed public protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
The statement concluded by reaffirming the police's commitment to upholding law and order during the planned public protest, within the scope of their mandate as the Ghana Police Service.
The response from the Accra Regional Police Command reflects their dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens during public demonstrations while respecting the democratic right to protest. The Minority in Parliament is expected to consider the police's recommendations as they finalize their plans for the upcoming protest on September 5, 2023.
