E-levy must be scrapped if it’s not generating enough revenue – Dr. Duffuor

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr Duffuor said, “We need to ask ourselves, are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it is a nuisance tax, and we should scrap it.”

He described the E-Levy as a “nuisance tax” and said that it should be scrapped if it is not meeting its revenue targets.

After the implementation of the levy, telcos registered an over 300,000 loss of mobile money subscribers in April 2022.

According to the Summary of Economic and Financial Data (May 2022), active mobile money subscribers saw a decline in April to 18.6 million from the 18.9 million recorded the previous month

Relatedly, the Ghana Police Service has suggested different routes to the Minority for its impending demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

In the statement, Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba, the Commissioner of Police and Regional Commander for Accra, expressed gratitude to the Minority Leadership for their willingness to engage with the police regarding the proposed public protest scheduled for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the police's commitment to upholding law and order during the planned public protest, within the scope of their mandate as the Ghana Police Service.

