EC denies plans to rig 2024 elections amid NDC concerns

During a press briefing held on Thursday, May 16, the NDC cautioned the EC against any attempts to influence the election outcome in favor of the NPP.

In a subsequent address to the media in Accra on Friday, May 17, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Samuel Tettey rebuffed the allegations, emphasizing that the electoral process is designed to prevent any form of rigging.

Tettey asserted that the transparency of the electoral process, coupled with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders, including political parties, renders the possibility of election rigging in Ghana implausible.

He further emphasized that the EC cannot be held accountable for the outcome of election results, urging political parties to ensure that their agents are adequately trained to actively participate and observe the electoral process.