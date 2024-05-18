In response to criticisms leveled by the NDC against President Akufo-Addo, particularly his remarks about not conceding power to a candidate he previously defeated, the NDC suggested that the President's confidence stemmed from support received from the Electoral Commission.
EC denies plans to rig 2024 elections amid NDC concerns
The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding purported plans to manipulate the upcoming 2024 General Elections in favor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
During a press briefing held on Thursday, May 16, the NDC cautioned the EC against any attempts to influence the election outcome in favor of the NPP.
In a subsequent address to the media in Accra on Friday, May 17, Deputy Electoral Commissioner Samuel Tettey rebuffed the allegations, emphasizing that the electoral process is designed to prevent any form of rigging.
Tettey asserted that the transparency of the electoral process, coupled with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders, including political parties, renders the possibility of election rigging in Ghana implausible.
He further emphasized that the EC cannot be held accountable for the outcome of election results, urging political parties to ensure that their agents are adequately trained to actively participate and observe the electoral process.
"The Electoral Commission is in no position to rig the 2024 general election for any political party. The electoral process is transparent and incorporates all necessary checks and balances, including the active participation of political parties. Therefore, rigging an election in Ghana is impossible," Tettey stated confidently.
