This initiative seeks to streamline the electoral process and enhance efficiency in resolving potential ties in local elections across the country.
EC proposes January 9, to hold election run-off at district level
The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has put forth a proposal to conduct election run-offs at the district level on January 9.
The EC conducting run-offs specifically at the district level on January 9, reflects a strategic approach to managing tied election outcomes in just concluded district-level polls
The run-off will be held in 20 Electoral Areas for Assembly Members and 41 Electoral Areas for Unit Committee Members across the country.
Speaking on Joy News, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said, the election was to break the tie as some electoral areas across the country produced the same results for Assembly and Unit Committee Members.
“For some of the district assemblies, we could not declare a winner because there was a tie at the first position.
"So once there is a tie or there is a draw you can not give it to any of them so we had to re-run the election.
"We have 12 of such electoral areas where nobody won because they have the same number of votes.”
Adding that it was necessary to re-run elections at the unit committee level as some electoral areas were tied for the fifth position
"Then the unit committee we were supposed to elect five people and there too at the fifth position there was a tie and once there was a tie it meant that four elected candidates and we could not declare the fifth because two people were the for the fifth position. So we need to break that tie.
"That is why we are doing the re-run so we get the fifth candidate elected for the unit committee and the clear winner for the assembly election,"
