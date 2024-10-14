ADVERTISEMENT
EC urges political parties to bring 2 reps to IPAC eeting scheduled for Tuesday

Andreas Kamasah

The Electoral Commission (EC) has scheduled another Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting for Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Jean Mensa, EC boss
This announcement was made in a press release issued on Monday, 14 October 2024. The meeting is expected to gather key stakeholders in the electoral process to deliberate on critical matters ahead of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to the EC, the primary agenda will focus on the re-exhibition of the Provisional Voter’s Register (PVR). This effort is part of the EC's commitment to ensuring that the voter register remains accurate and transparent, promoting a smooth electoral process.

In recent months, the EC has been actively engaging political parties and other relevant stakeholders to guarantee full cooperation and participation in refining the electoral roll. The re-exhibition of the PVR is a crucial step in these efforts.

The press release urged all political parties to send no more than two representatives to the meeting. This limitation is likely aimed at ensuring the discussions are efficient and focused. By maintaining a smaller group, the EC hopes to facilitate more productive engagement with the parties on the issues at hand.

As with previous IPAC meetings, the media will be granted access to the proceedings, ensuring transparency. The EC continues to foster collaborative relationships with political parties to ensure a credible and transparent election process in December 2024.

