EC urges political parties to bring 2 reps to IPAC eeting scheduled for Tuesday

According to the EC, the primary agenda will focus on the re-exhibition of the Provisional Voter’s Register (PVR). This effort is part of the EC's commitment to ensuring that the voter register remains accurate and transparent, promoting a smooth electoral process.

In recent months, the EC has been actively engaging political parties and other relevant stakeholders to guarantee full cooperation and participation in refining the electoral roll. The re-exhibition of the PVR is a crucial step in these efforts.

The press release urged all political parties to send no more than two representatives to the meeting. This limitation is likely aimed at ensuring the discussions are efficient and focused. By maintaining a smaller group, the EC hopes to facilitate more productive engagement with the parties on the issues at hand.

