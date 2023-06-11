ECG constructs 33KV feeder to boost power supply in southern Volta

In an interview with Joy TV, the acting Volta Regional General Manager, Ing. Michael Babin, said his outfit aims at promoting the growth of the local economy by ensuring stable power supply to Keta, Kedzi, Adafienu, Adina, Agavedzi, Blekusu, Vodja, and surrounding communities.

“The aim to provide quality, reliable, and safe electricity services to support the socio-economic growth and development of Ghana informed management’s decision to complete this project to provide convenience for our customers”

Ing. Buabin explained that the under-listed communities experienced frequent power cuts and low voltage because they depended on supply from the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point. He added that the transmission lines also had a transformer exceeding its maximum capacity.

“These challenges led to occasional low voltage in some areas, hence the need to construct a dedicated line from the Aflao Bulk Supply Point to the Anloga Switching Station.

The benefits of the project include a reduction of system losses, improved reliability and stable power supply, operational efficiency and flexibility since the company can now supply power to the keta enclave from either Sogakope or Aflao Bulk Supply Point”, he said.

Ing. Buabin announced that the company has also undertaken a series of projects to enhance service delivery and ensure customer satisfaction.

“We are constructing a switching station at Peki and Dzrakate, a primary substation at Sokode, and an express line from Kpando to Hohoe to augment the power supply in the region”, he said.

Ing. Buabin entreated the public to act as whistle-blowers to guard against theft along ECG networks and illegal connections.

He reminded customers of ECG going cashless and entreated them to use the ECG PowerApp to make prompt payments of their bills to enable the power distribution company to undertake projects to enhance service delivery, which will inure to their benefit.

“We urge our customers to pay their bills by downloading the ECG PowerApp from Google Play Store or AppStore or pay through the shortcode *226# before our Revenue Officers visit their premises since this system enables customers to transact business with ECG anywhere or anytime. Customers can also pay at any bank.