ECG cuts power to Osu Police Barracks over illegal connection

Laila Abubakari, the manager in charge of external communications at ECG explained that the disconnection is part of a national exercise to recover its debt owed to ECG by customers and to verify the condition of all meters.

She said "Since it's an illegal connection, we have the first right to disconnect before we deal with issues."

The police administration will have to settle their bill for the past 12 months before power can be restored.

She said "The Ghana police would have to come to ECG where a bill will be generated for them covering a period of 12 months.

"The administration block also owes, but due to security implications, we’ve spared that facility while we discuss further the amount involved. We consider the police accommodation facilities (blocks) a general facility hence the disconnection."

The power distribution company has also disconnected Ghana Post Accra branch over GH¢89,000 debt owed.