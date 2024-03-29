In response to the ongoing electricity supply challenges, PURC had instructed ECG to submit a comprehensive report detailing the period from January 1, 2024, up to the present, including information on the extent of load shedding for each outage, the energy deficit, and the number of affected customers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ECG fails to comply with PURC directive on 'Dumsor' timetable publication
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has missed the deadline set by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to furnish a load-shedding timetable amid persistent power outages.
Recommended articles
The Commission had granted ECG a seven-day ultimatum to provide the necessary data. However, despite the allotted time frame, the company has failed to adhere to the directive issued by PURC.
The failure to address these critical issues may lead to sanctions against the power distribution entity, as warned by PURC.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh