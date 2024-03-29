ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

ECG fails to comply with PURC directive on 'Dumsor' timetable publication

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has missed the deadline set by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to furnish a load-shedding timetable amid persistent power outages.

Electricity Company of Ghana
Electricity Company of Ghana

In response to the ongoing electricity supply challenges, PURC had instructed ECG to submit a comprehensive report detailing the period from January 1, 2024, up to the present, including information on the extent of load shedding for each outage, the energy deficit, and the number of affected customers.

Recommended articles

The Commission had granted ECG a seven-day ultimatum to provide the necessary data. However, despite the allotted time frame, the company has failed to adhere to the directive issued by PURC.

The failure to address these critical issues may lead to sanctions against the power distribution entity, as warned by PURC.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

1 in 5 Ghanaians lack access to clean drinking water; Northern Region most affected

1 in 5 Ghanaians lack access to clean drinking water; Northern Region most affected

John Mahama

Settle owed NSS allowances – Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

One student, One laptop

Government set to launch one student one tablet initiative on March 25

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases