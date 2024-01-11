The floods impacted GRIDCo's distribution station in Sogakope, causing widespread power outages.
ECG incurred a loss of GH¢2.4 million during Akosombo dam spillage
Due to severe floods in the Volta Region in October last year, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) faced a GH¢2.4 million loss.
ECG swiftly implemented measures, rerouting power from alternative stations to minimize risks and property damage.
Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the ECG regional manager, revealed the operational disruptions during a press briefing in Ho.
Power supply from Adidome to Keta was affected, prompting ECG to utilize its Aflao station for the affected areas.
She emphasized public cooperation in protecting infrastructure, particularly power poles, by preventing bushfires, especially during the dry season.
