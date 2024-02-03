According to a press statement released on February 2, 2024, ECG outlines the key components of this initiative, which includes the deployment of the company's latest reading meter.
ECG introduces spot billing system to tackle overbilling issues
In a bid to tackle challenges associated with overbilling, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is rolling out a spot-billing system aimed at eliminating inaccuracies resulting from non-reading of customers' bills and subsequent incorrect estimations.
This advanced meter is designed to capture customers' electricity consumption accurately, seamlessly integrating the data into the central ECG database.
The introduction of the spot-billing system is anticipated to revolutionize the billing process, ensuring instant and precise billing for customers. The system's real-time capabilities aim to prevent errors and overpayments, providing a more transparent and efficient billing experience.
ECG reassures its customer base that the spot billing system will effectively address the challenges associated with overbilling and inaccurate bill estimations.
The company encourages customers to actively cooperate with this innovative initiative, fostering a collaborative effort to establish an effective and error-free billing system.
