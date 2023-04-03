ECG owes us over $600 million – Bui Power Authority

Speaking in an interview with the media during a visit by Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister to the dam’s plant site at Bui, Mr Dzamesi said almost 99 per cent of the power produced was sold to the ECG.

Accompanied by some members of the Bono Regional Security Council, as well as the District and Municipal Chief Executives, the Regional Minister was at the site to acquaint herself with hydropower generation and other operations of the authority.

Mr Dzamesi said, “I can assure you since the inception of the BPA, the ECG has never been able to pay more than 30 percent of what we generate. What I mean is that, for every 100 units of power generated, the ECG pays 30 units.”

“In fact, if the ECG is able to pay all the money, I think by this time we could do much more than what we are doing on the solar,” he stated.

In 2022, he said the Authority raked in a US$74 million-dollar profit, the highest generated so far since the dam started actual production, but added the amount was inclusive in the ECG’s debt.

“Last year, by the grace of God we had rainfall that was able to fill to the highest capacity of the dam’s level of 183, and we got little more over the 183-capacity level. So, we were able to make 1,554 gigawatts per hour last year,” Mr Dzamesi stated.