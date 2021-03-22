His invitation comes off the invitation by the NDC MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the incendiary contents of some textbooks approved for students in basic schools in the country.

Dr Adutwum, who is also MP for Bosomtwe, will be on the floor to explain the steps taken by government to weed out such learning materials from the system.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on Monday, March 15: “To ask the Honourable Minister responsible for Education whether the publications titled: History of Ghana, Text Book 3 by Badu Nkansah Publications authored by Badu Nkansah and Nelly Martinson Anim and Golden English Basic 4 authored by Okyere Baafi Alexander both of which contain bigoted content targeted at the Ewe ethnic group have come to his Ministry’s attention; were they approved by any of his Ministry’s agencies and what steps Government is taking to purge our schools and book shops from offensive, divisive and incendiary publications of this nature?”

According to the publishers, the textbooks have not been approved by the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) and that forms the basis of their surprise to find the books in the market.