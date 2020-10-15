He said the NDC will suffer a bigger defeat than the party did in 2016, when they lost by almost a million votes.

Mr. Hamid, who is the Deputy National Campaign Manager for the NPP, said this at a news conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

He noted that signals picked up indicate President Akufo-Addo will lead the NPP to another resounding victory.

“Signals being picked indicate that the 2020 defeat will be far worse than 2016 because of the opposition party’s inferior track record in government, weak campaign machinery, and an unattractive flagbearer who suffers a serious credibility deficit,” Mr. Hamid said.

“They also emanate from the sheer superiority of the NPP government in keeping to its campaign promises, having a credible leader in His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and relentlessly engaging electorates in every corner of the country to share its message of hope and development through efficient campaign machinery.”

He said the NDC lacks ideas and described the party’s campaign as one that is filled with bankruptcy and propaganda.

According to him, despite the self-denial by the NDC, Ghanaians will once again reject them during the 2020 polls.

“We of the NPP have also not been surprised about the bankruptcy of ideas and inefficiency that have characterized the NDC’s campaign. What is shocking, however, is the plague of self-denial that has blinded the party from accepting that Ghanaians will overwhelmingly reject them come December 7, 2020.

“Even when credible global Institutions have looked into the crystal ball and projected victory for the NPP in the 2020 general elections, the NDC remains adamant that it could hoodwink Ghanaians into believing in its propaganda-laden campaign message,” he added.