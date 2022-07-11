BBC reports stated that Elon Musk alleged multiple breaches of the agreement.
Elon Musk doesn't want to buy Twitter for $44 billion — Report
Tech entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk, has lost interest to buy Twitter after all.
Twitter chairman Bret Taylor in a tweet said "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."
On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he had purchased a sizable stake in Twitter.
Some weeks later, Musk and Twitter closed a deal for the billionaire to acquire the social media company entirely and take it private.
The 2022 edition of the world’s wealthiest people compiled by Forbes revealed that Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and the richest person in the world saw his net worth surge in 2021 thanks to the increase in the share price of Tesla (where he currently owns 17% of the company) — with Tesla shares rising nearly 50% in 2021.
