Elon Musk doesn't want to buy Twitter for $44 billion — Report

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor in a tweet said "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he had purchased a sizable stake in Twitter.

Some weeks later, Musk and Twitter closed a deal for the billionaire to acquire the social media company entirely and take it private.