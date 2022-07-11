RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Elon Musk doesn't want to buy Twitter for $44 billion — Report

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Tech entrepreneur and business magnate, Elon Musk, has lost interest to buy Twitter after all.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

BBC reports stated that Elon Musk alleged multiple breaches of the agreement.

Recommended articles

Twitter chairman Bret Taylor in a tweet said "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he had purchased a sizable stake in Twitter.

Some weeks later, Musk and Twitter closed a deal for the billionaire to acquire the social media company entirely and take it private.

The 2022 edition of the world’s wealthiest people compiled by Forbes revealed that Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) and the richest person in the world saw his net worth surge in 2021 thanks to the increase in the share price of Tesla (where he currently owns 17% of the company) — with Tesla shares rising nearly 50% in 2021.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Market women can even manage Ghana’s economy better than Ofori-Atta – Dr. Amoako Baah

Ken Ofori-Atta

Man butchers Policeman and stole his AK47 in Zebilla

Man holding machete (File photo)

Dishonest Akufo Addo surrounds himself with only praise singers – Dr. Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah says police brutality is an affront to democracy

Video: Petrol tanker overturns as residents rush to siphon fuel at Pokuase

Tanker overturns (File photo)