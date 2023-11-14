ADVERTISEMENT
Energy Ministry shoots down propaganda against Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Energy Ministry has quashed several media reports claiming that the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, lied during his briefing to Parliament on the Akosombo and Kpong dam spillages.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of Ministry, Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Minister never paddled falsehood in parliament; hence, either those reports may be out of a genuine lack of knowledge or deliberate distortions clearly intended to achieve political and electoral gains.

The statement further stated that the publication is schemed to cause disaffection for the Minister.

The Ministry reiterated that the VRA had to spill the water at the time it did to prevent the catastrophic consequences of the collapsed dam.

