EOCO on manhunt for 6 individuals involved in financial crimes

Pulse Ghana

The individuals named in the alert are:

1. Asamoah Reginald Kwadjo – Alleged possession of forged documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Quicoo-Williams Elliot – Alleged possession of forged documents.

3. Kwame Dwomoh Poku – Accused of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

4. Asampana Bernard – Accused of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

5. Evans Glakpe – Alleged defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

6. Frimpong Andrew Annor—Accused of defrauding by false pretences and money laundering.

ADVERTISEMENT

EOCO has urged the public to assist in locating these suspects. Reports can be made to EOCO’s headquarters on Barnes Road, Accra, its regional offices, or the nearest police station. Additionally, hotlines have been provided for tip-offs: 0271111570, 0208272296, and 0579709066.

According to the EOCO Act 2010 (Act 804), EOCO is in charge of looking into and prosecuting organized economic crimes, recovering money from these kinds of operations, and giving intelligence to the appropriate authorities.

The office is still dedicated to maintaining the integrity of Ghana's economic system and guaranteeing justice, under the direction of Executive Director Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

In order to preserve public confidence and assist its initiatives to fight financial crimes, EOCO calls on all citizens to cooperate.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting crime in Ghana is crucial to ensuring social stability, economic growth, and public trust in institutions. Financial crimes like money laundering and fraud undermine economic stability, deterring foreign investment and stalling development. Violent crimes and corruption erode public safety and trust in governance, creating an environment of fear and inequality. Strengthening the rule of law, improving police resources, and fostering collaboration between law enforcement and communities are vital.